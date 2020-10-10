Turkish Restaurant Week kicks off in US

  October 10 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Restaurant Week, an annual celebration of Turkish cuisine organized by the American-Turkish Association of Washington DC (ATA-DC), kicked off on Oct. 9. 

The 10th edition of the annual event will not be limited to one week this year and runs through Oct. 25, during which the Turkish restaurants in the DMV area (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) will offer all sorts of Turkish delicacies for foodies.

According to the event website, diners can enjoy rich and authentic cuisine in a special brunch and three-course prix fixe lunch – both for $22 – or a three-course prix fixe dinner for $35 or $55.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the phone, Mert Arıkan, head of Turkish Restaurant Week, said the event aims to promote Turkish food and culture among American people in the DMV area.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has put many businesses in trouble across the U.S. and such events could give a boost to local food businesses.

Arıkan urged members of the Turkish-American community to support the initiative and give their American fellows a taste of Turkish hospitality.

“When people discourage, we encourage. When people boycott, we support. When people divide, we unite under the wings of Turkish hospitality,” he said.

Owners of the participating restaurants are also excited for the event, hoping that it will help them make a mark and bring their food to a wider range of people.

 

