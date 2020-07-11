Turkish referee tests positive for coronavirus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A top-tier referee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on July 10. 

Although the referee – whose name was not given – is asymptomatic, as a precaution he was put in quarantine and started on treatment, the federation added in a statement on its website.

The quarantine will last for 14 days, it added.

After suspending play on March 19 due to the pandemic, on June 12 the Turkish Süper Lig resumed playing with strict protective measures.

Before the matches resumed, authorities announced that the referees for the top-tier league had all tested negative for the virus.

For the restarted games, the federation also announced safety measures – including masks and physical barriers – for officiating video referees.

