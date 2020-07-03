Turkish privacy watchdog launches probe into TikTok

  • July 03 2020 17:10:00

Turkish privacy watchdog launches probe into TikTok

ISTANBUL
Turkish privacy watchdog launches probe into TikTok

Turkey’s privacy watchdog has launched a probe into Chinese video sharing and messaging platform TikTok following media reports saying that the application poses high risks to users’ data.

The Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) has acted on its own motion to open an investigation against TikTok after security flaw reports appeared on media, the authority said in a statement on July 3.

The KVKK in the past fined social media giant Facebook 3.2 million Turkish Liras ($473,380) for breaching data protection rules.

TikTok, which is particularly popular among teenagers globally, has nearly 30 million users in Turkey.

“Even information deleted on a mobile phone can be stored [by TikTok], technical specifications of mobile phones can be gathered, and it can conduct voice and imagery recording even when the application is closed, according to allegations,” said Ali Murat Kırık, an associate professor from Marmara University’s Faculty of Communication.

It is also claimed that the application can download illicit content without the permission of the user, he told daily Milliyet.

Every application collects personal information such as gender, age, occupation, health condition and political view, said Turhan Menteş from Hacettepe University.

“These areas cannot be left to the will of users as most of them don’t have enough knowledge,” he added.

Governments are bringing stricter regulations to prevent companies’ misconduct of user data, said Menteş.

He also underlined that many new applications have collected huge amount of data during the coronavirus outbreaks in a bid to track the spread of the pandemic.

MOST POPULAR

  1. At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

    At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

  2. Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

    Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  3. Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

    Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

  4. Turkish actor Ozan Güven accused of beating girlfriend 

    Turkish actor Ozan Güven accused of beating girlfriend 

  5. Ankara accuses France of committing crimes in Libya

    Ankara accuses France of committing crimes in Libya
Recommended
Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan
Defense minister visits Libya for engagement with Tripoli government: Erdoğan

Defense minister visits Libya for engagement with Tripoli government: Erdoğan
More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report
Turkish actor Ozan Güven accused of beating girlfriend

Turkish actor Ozan Güven accused of beating girlfriend 
Ankara accuses France of committing crimes in Libya

Ankara accuses France of committing crimes in Libya
Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official
WORLD Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

A fire and an explosion struck a centrifuge production plant above Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early on July 2, analysts said, one of the most-tightly guarded sites in all of the Islamic Republic after earlier acts of sabotage there.
ECONOMY EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member states for breaking EU law on air passenger rights.
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.