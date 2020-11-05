Turkish presidential spokesperson recovers from COVID-19
ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's presidential spokesman announced on Nov. 5 he has recovered from COVID-19.
"My COVID treatment has been successfully completed," Ibrahim Kalın tweeted, thanking the healthcare professionals who looked after him during this time.
He also wished a speedy recovery to all those who have contracted the novel virus.
Last week, Kalın said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and reached the final stage of treatment.