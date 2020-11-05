Turkish presidential spokesperson recovers from COVID-19

  • November 05 2020 14:03:00

Turkish presidential spokesperson recovers from COVID-19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish presidential spokesperson recovers from COVID-19

Turkey's presidential spokesman announced on Nov. 5 he has recovered from COVID-19.

"My COVID treatment has been successfully completed," Ibrahim Kalın tweeted, thanking the healthcare professionals who looked after him during this time.

He also wished a speedy recovery to all those who have contracted the novel virus.

Last week, Kalın said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and reached the final stage of treatment.

 

ibrahim kalın, presidential spokesperson,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  2. Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

    Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

  3. Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

    Turkey reintroduces measures to curb spread of COVID-19

  4. Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

    Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

  5. Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law

    Turkey fines Facebook, others over new social media law
Recommended
Turkey to begin building houses for İzmir earthquake victims in a month

Turkey to begin building houses for İzmir earthquake victims in a month
Locally developed virus vaccine administered to first volunteer

Locally developed virus vaccine administered to first volunteer
‘Memory collectors’ seek private items under rubble

‘Memory collectors’ seek private items under rubble
Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’

Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’
Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey
Quake-related case suspects referred to court

Quake-related case suspects referred to court

WORLD Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
ECONOMY Air passenger demand still depressed in September

Air passenger demand still depressed in September

With coronavirus still taking a bit bite out of travel worldwide, global air passenger demand remained highly depressed in September, according to a leading trade group.

SPORTS Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Olympic medalist Rıza Kayaalp was chosen as the 2020 Athlete of the Year at the 66th Gillette Milliyet Athlete of the Year awards on Nov. 4. 