Turkish presidential spokesperson recovers from COVID-19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's presidential spokesman announced on Nov. 5 he has recovered from COVID-19.

"My COVID treatment has been successfully completed," Ibrahim Kalın tweeted, thanking the healthcare professionals who looked after him during this time.

He also wished a speedy recovery to all those who have contracted the novel virus.

Last week, Kalın said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and reached the final stage of treatment.