Turkish presidential orchestra opens new concert hall

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) on Dec. 4 opened a new concert hall in the capital Ankara.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the Presidential Symphony Orchestra building will serve as a symbol of the country's rich culture and art.

"During our term, Turkey broke free not only in politics, economy and defense, but also in culture, art, music, literature," he noted.

He went on to say that the new concert hall will become a landmark of the capital.

"We have endeavored to embrace all kinds of works that will add value to the cultural and artistic life of our country and increase the diversity in this field," Erdoğan added.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkey's culture minister stressed the significance of the new concert hall and said the new hall is the largest building ever constructed with a concert hall function in the country.

"The concert halls in the building were designed by world-renowned acoustic experts in accordance with the 'natural acoustics' principle and during the construction," Mehmet Nuri Ersoy noted.

He added that the CSO has not only hosted art performance but also fulfilled an important function for the training of numerous artists and for the society to reach out to a certain level on music.

The hall is located in the heart of the city with a view of the historical Ankara Castle and Anıtkabir Mausoleum.

The project was completed at a cost of 83 million euros ($99 million).

It will host the most respected orchestras and soloists from around the world, and is set to dazzle art lovers with its concerts on classical music and other genres.

World-famous soprano Angela Gheorghiu and twin sisters and pianists Güher and Süher Pekinel will perform at a concert on Thursday and Friday at the hall. It has been directed by Cem'i Can Deliorman.

On Saturday, world-famous pianist Idil Biret will meet fans.

Busra Kayıkçı, one of the young representatives of neoclassical music in Turkey, will also give a recital on Dec. 5.

Ticket prices for the 2020-21 Concert Season have been set and are on sale.

Guests will pay 100 Turkish liras ($12.85) for the first category, 70 TL ($8.99) for the second, and 50 TL ($6.42) for the third category.

The third category prices will be discounted by 50% for students and retirees and for disabled, veterans, and relatives of martyrs.

The foundation of the hall was laid 23 years ago.