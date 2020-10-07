Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

  • October 07 2020 09:09:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived on Oct. 7 in the Gulf state of Kuwait for a working visit.

Private jet "TUR" carrying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and accompanying delegation landed at Kuwait Emirate Airport at 12.15 pm (0915GMT).

Erdoğan was welcomed by a Kuwaiti delegation headed by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkey’s Ambassador to Kuwait Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak.

Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to recently sworn-in Kuwaiti Emir Al-Sabah over the passing of his predecessor Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who recently died at age 91.

Later today, Erdoğan is scheduled to visit Qatar to meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The duo is to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation and also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Accompanying the president are several top Turkish officials, including Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapogğu, National Intelligence
Organization (MIT) head Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

