Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a phone conversation discussed cooperation in various fields, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Jan. 27.

Space technologies was the main topic of discussion on the fields of cooperation between Turkey's public and private sectors and Musk’s company, the directorate said.