Turkish president meets Hamas political chief

  • February 02 2020 11:37:43

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's president received in Istanbul the political chief of Hamas on Feb. 1.

The closed-door meeting was held between Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh at the Vahdettin Pavilion, lasting one hour and 15 minutes.

Erdogan had held a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, on Jan. 31, when he reiterated Ankara's support for Palestine in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called peace plan for the Middle East.

The two leaders had also discussed the latest developments and issues in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 27 his so-called plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present at the event held at the White House.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital." The plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it has been demanding.

