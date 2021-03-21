Turkish president celebrates Nowruz

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Mach 21 celebrated Nowruz and said his nation would continue to build a more prosperous, fairer and safer future.

In a statement issued by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan said Nowruz is a symbol of hope, brotherhood and solidarity and it was celebrated in different geographies stretching from Central Asia to the Balkans.

Wishing the spring festival would bring abundance for his nation, Erdoğan said he hoped Nowruz would be a means of remembering, preserving and transferring cultural values to new generations.