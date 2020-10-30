Turkish presidency announces culture, art award winners

  • October 30 2020 08:47:00

Turkish presidency announces culture, art award winners

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey announced on Oct. 29 this year's Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards, honoring the achievements of artists of the country. 

The literature prize was awarded to İbrahim Tenekeci, according to a statement by the Directorate of Communications.

Sadettin Ökten won the award for cultural history, while İsmail Kara received the social sciences award.

The award in the field of music was given to Özdemir Erdoğan.

Director Derviş Zaim was given the cinema award.

Collector Mehmet Çebi was also awarded.

The loyalty award was given to Necmeddin Okyay, a calligraphist who died on Jan. 5, 1976.

A ceremony will be held to present the awards by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

