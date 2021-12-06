Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

  • December 06 2021 07:00:00

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

SHARM EL SHEIKH
Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.

Saygıner bagged the three-cushion men’s title at the tournament held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh by beating his Dutch rival Dick Jaspers 50-37.

The final match had a poor start; Saygıner took the first lead 20-10 and led 26-13 in the break.

Jaspers fought his way back into the match one last time at 34-34 in 24 innings, but Saygıner immediately reacted with 10 and turned the game to his hand.

Following the win, Sayginer moved up five places to fifth with 299 points in the world classification.

Jaspers remained the number one with 438 points ahead of Marco Zanetti with 338 and Torbjörn Blomdahl, who is equal with Dani Sánchez with 326 points.

Saygıner won one individual world championship in 2003 and two world championship titles as a team member in 2003 and 2004.

The 57-year-old also won an individual World Cup in 2003 and an individual European championship title in 1999.

Turkey,

TURKEY Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB

Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB
MOST POPULAR

  1. Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

    Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

  2. Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

    Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

  3. Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise

    Lawyers warn against illicit rental price raise

  4. Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

    Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

  5. Delivery of Turkish drones to Ukraine continue as planned: Official

    Delivery of Turkish drones to Ukraine continue as planned: Official
Recommended
Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble
Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Former chair of Turkish football giant dies
Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo
Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out
Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage
Struggling Beşiktaş eyes consolation in Europe

Struggling Beşiktaş eyes consolation in Europe
WORLD Pope calls neglect of migrants shipwreck on Lesbos visit

Pope calls neglect of migrants 'shipwreck' on Lesbos visit

Pope Francis on Dec. 5 returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation".

ECONOMY Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

International credit rating agecny Moody’s has revised up its Turkey growth forecast for this year from 9.2 percent to 11 percent.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.