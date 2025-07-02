Turkish police seize 825 kg of heroin: interior minister

ANKARA

Police have seized 825 kilograms of heroin and arrested 30 people in a string of raids largely in southern Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday.

"In operations across seven provinces, centered in (the southern city of) Adana.. we seized 825 kilograms (1,818 pounds) of heroin and arrested 30 suspected drug traffickers," he wrote on X.

In a simultaneous operation, police raided 38 different addresses in Adana, Hakkari, Hatay, Istanbul, Van, Diyarbakır, and Mersin, seizing unlicensed weapons and "a large quantity" of digital material, he said.

Yerlikaya praised Adana’s governor, chief prosecutor, provincial police chief, and officers for their efforts.

“I commend our teams for their relentless fight against narcotics,” he said, urging citizens to report suspicious activities to the 112 Emergency Call Center to bolster public support in Türkiye’s anti-drug campaign.