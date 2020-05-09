Turkish pole dance teacher moves classes online

  • May 09 2020 07:01:00

Turkish pole dance teacher moves classes online

Zeynep Bilginsoy - The Associated Press
Turkish pole dance teacher moves classes online

A pole dance instructor in Turkey has moved her studio to the internet as people across the world turn to online exercise classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey closed down sports facilities in March but Tuba Parlak’s students wanted to continue their lessons.

Using the video conferencing app Zoom, Parlak teaches the vigorous exercise from her studio in Istanbul’s hip Cihangir district. She limits her classes to five students as she did in the studio, and says Zoom has made it easier to critique her students’ moves with all video images lined up on her screen.

Some of Parlak’s students had poles installed at home, with a discount from a local pole manufacturer, and others are continuing with pole dance floor work. The classes, most of them advanced, are only available to students that Parlak already worked with.

Parlak, a former arts and culture journalist, started pole dancing in 2015 and turned her passion to full time profession. She says the pandemic, apart from taking her work online, has not altered her day-to-day because she already led an “isolated” life as an athlete.

Drop-out rates are high in this challenging exercise, Parlak says. Her students are looking forward to returning to the studio but it remains uncertain when Turkey will allow sports facilities to re-open.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  2. Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

    Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,689 as recoveries exceed 86,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,689 as recoveries exceed 86,000
Recommended
Residents fly colorful kites from rooftops in Turkey’s Mardin

Residents fly colorful kites from rooftops in Turkey’s Mardin
Istanbul Tulip returns home after 200 years

Istanbul Tulip returns home after 200 years
Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation
Red Army Choir performs Ottoman war song amid pandemic

Red Army Choir performs Ottoman war song amid pandemic
Inscription unearthed in ancient city of Patara

Inscription unearthed in ancient city of Patara
Turkish celebs help UN get word out about coronavirus

Turkish celebs help UN get word out about coronavirus
WORLD UN chief says coronavirus has sparked tsunami of hate and xenophobia

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on May 8 for an "all-out effort" to end the "tsunami of hate and xenophobia" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, without naming specific countries.
ECONOMY Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Turkey's historic Grand Bazaar will reopen for shopping as of June 1, the chairman of the iconic tourist destination said on May 8. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 