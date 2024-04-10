Turkish parliament gears up for post-election agenda

Turkish parliament gears up for post-election agenda

ANKARA
Turkish parliament gears up for post-election agenda

After a hiatus prompted by the local elections held on March 31, the Turkish parliament is set to reconvene with both its general assembly and commissions resuming operations on April 16.

The parliament's general assembly is anticipated to kickstart its active legislative agenda following a special session slated for April 23, recognized as National Sovereignty and Children's Day. The day holds significance as it marks the establishment of the Turkish parliament in 1920 and is commemorated with various activities, notably involving children taking over parliamentary roles and discussions centered around children's issues.

Upon the resumption of sessions, several MPs who secured mayoral victories in the local elections are expected to tender their resignations.

Among them are Burcu Köksal, elected mayor in Afyon, Abdurrahman Tutdere in Adıyaman, Hasan Baltacı in Kastamonu and Ahmet Önal in Kırıkkale, all representing the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led alliance is poised to revisit legislative proposals concerning tourism and energy, previously under scrutiny before the elections.

Amendments to laws governing tourist guides' profession and travel agencies are on the agenda, alongside the reintroduction of an omnibus regulation addressing the energy sector.

Notably, the proposed regulation grants the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) authority to conduct searches without the necessity of a preliminary report.

Moreover, parliament is slated to establish an investigative commission to probe the landslide incident at a gold mine in the eastern city of Erzurum's İliç district in February, where nine workers were trapped.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the AKP intends to engage in discussions with various political factions, led by parliamentary leaders. The initiative seeks to garner support for the formulation of a new constitution. The amendment, requiring the backing of at least 37 MPs from other parties to advance it to a referendum, currently lacks the necessary majority in parliament.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish artists light up da Vinci exhibit in Italy

Turkish artists light up da Vinci exhibit in Italy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish artists light up da Vinci exhibit in Italy

    Turkish artists light up da Vinci exhibit in Italy

  2. Türkiye challenges Greek plans for Aegean marine park

    Türkiye challenges Greek plans for Aegean marine park

  3. Biden says Netanyahu's approach to the war is a mistake

    Biden says Netanyahu's approach to the war is a mistake

  4. Turkish parliament gears up for post-election agenda

    Turkish parliament gears up for post-election agenda

  5. Political leaders exchange Eid al-Fitr messages

    Political leaders exchange Eid al-Fitr messages
Recommended
Turkish artists light up da Vinci exhibit in Italy

Turkish artists light up da Vinci exhibit in Italy
Türkiye challenges Greek plans for Aegean marine park

Türkiye challenges Greek plans for Aegean marine park
Political leaders exchange Eid al-Fitr messages

Political leaders exchange Eid al-Fitr messages
Istanbul becomes ghost town as residents leave for Eid

Istanbul becomes 'ghost town' as residents leave for Eid 
Exporters voice support for trade restrictions on Israel

Exporters voice support for trade restrictions on Israel
Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections
WORLD Biden says Netanyahus approach to the war is a mistake

Biden says Netanyahu's approach to the war is a mistake

U.S. President Joe Biden has called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza a mistake and called for his government to flood the beleaguered territory with aid, ramping up pressure on Israel to reach a cease-fire and widening a rift between the two staunch allies.
ECONOMY Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

The government will take decisive steps regarding expenditure control in the public sector, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek told ministers and senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), daily Hürriyet has reported.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿