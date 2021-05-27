Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s castles in France robbed

  • May 27 2021 07:00:00

Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s castles in France robbed

FUAT ÇAĞDAŞ
Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s castles in France robbed

The famous Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s twin castles, located 25-30 kilometers from the city of Bordeaux in France, have been robbed several times.

The castles were robbed five times within a few months reportedly when employees working there were on leave and during a power outage in the region, which is why the robbers were not caught on CCTV. The thieves have reportedly given huge damages to the castles.

The artist had bought the castles, worth 10 million euros, in 2011 and also owns a 200,000 square-meter wine vineyard. He had initially planned to use the twin castles with 100 rooms as a hotel, but later decided to build the “İsmail Acar Art School.”

After receiving the necessary permissions, Acar finished his preparations but postponed the opening of the art school due to the pandemic. He returned to Turkey after installing a security system in the castles. Acar had not been able to go to France due to the pandemic for two years.

It was learned that 12 of his paintings with a total value of 400,000 euros were stolen. Electronic equipment, worth 160,000 euros, 16 fireplaces and parquets were reported to have been damaged.

ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  2. Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

    Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

  3. Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

    Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

  4. President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

    President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738
Recommended
Life in ancient Pergamon presented to int’l archaeological community

Life in ancient Pergamon presented to int’l archaeological community
Russian artist promotes Turkish culture in Moscow

Russian artist promotes Turkish culture in Moscow
Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar

Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar
Two warehouse museums to be established in Istanbul

Two warehouse museums to be established in Istanbul
Vienna’s musicians find their voice after months of silence

Vienna’s musicians find their voice after months of silence
More tourists expected in Aizanoi with new projects

More tourists expected in Aizanoi with new projects
WORLD Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Switzerland on May 26 called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern’s largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels.
ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 24.03 percent to 257,764 tonnes in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

SPORTS Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Turkish defender Merih Demiral believes that the delay of the 2020 European Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic is advantageous for the Turkish national team.