Turkish painter dies of cancer

  • April 16 2022 07:00:00

Turkish painter dies of cancer

ISTANBUL
Turkish painter dies of cancer

Balkan Naci İslimyeli, a leading figure in Turkish painting, died on April 13 at the age of 74, after losing a battle against cancer.

İslimyeli’s sister Oya İslimyeli Ulutin announced his death on social media, saying, “We lost my dear brother Balkan Naci İslimyeli. Condolences to his fans and the art community.”

İslimyeli, born in Adapazarı in 1947, studied painting for five years at Marmara University Faculty of Fine Arts. He became an assistant in 1973 in the same school a year later.

İslimyeli went to Salzburg in 1975 to study lithography with the scholarship of the Austrian government, which he won while working as an assistant. Continuing his thesis studies when he returned home, the artist completed his master’s degree in 1977 with the thesis “Fiction as a Visual Art Element.” He went to Florence in 1980, this time with a scholarship from the Italian government. He worked for two years at the Painting Department of the Florence Academy of Fine Arts. He returned to Turkey in 1982.

The artist, who received the diploma of proficiency in art, which is equivalent to a doctorate, in 1983, became an associate professor in the painting department three years later in 1986.

He went to New York in 1989 to work on contemporary arts and became a professor in 1996.

İslimyeli was also interested in literature and cinema. The artist’s poems and stories have been published in various magazines and books.

He worked as an art director in cinema. He also gave many workshops at Marmara University. The 45th anniversary of İslimyeli’s artistic life was celebrated in 2017 with the “Remember” exhibition held at the Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center.

painter,

TURKEY Turks donate some 980 liras on average

Turks donate some 980 liras on average
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

    Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

  2. Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report

    Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report

  3. Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

    Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

  4. Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’

    Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’

  5. Monica Bellucci on Istanbul stage

    Monica Bellucci on Istanbul stage
Recommended
75th Cannes announces line-up

75th Cannes announces line-up
Ara Güler’s photos in Gaziantep

Ara Güler’s photos in Gaziantep
NFT of first-ever tweet a dud in online auction

NFT of first-ever tweet a dud in online auction
Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre-Dame to be opened

Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre-Dame to be opened
Montreux Jazz Festival gets back into the swing

Montreux Jazz Festival gets back into the swing
Alabanda, the Las Vegas of ancient world

Alabanda, the Las Vegas of ancient world
WORLD Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year.
ECONOMY Shanghai lockdowns threaten China’s automotive production

Shanghai lockdowns threaten China’s automotive production

Chinese auto makers warned they may have to put the brakes on production if strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai persist, with a top Huawei executive also sounding the alarm on April 15 about snarled supply chains.
SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.