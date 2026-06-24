‘Turkish Odyssey’ wins international awards in US

‘Turkish Odyssey’ wins international awards in US

ISTANBUL
‘Turkish Odyssey’ wins international awards in US

Turkish Odyssey: A Cultural Guide to Türkiye,” a three-volume cultural guide written by guide and researcher-author Şerif Yenen, has received several awards from U.S.-based international book organizations.

According to a statement, the publication was recognized in the travel category at the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

The book was also named a Silver Winner in the travel category at the 2026 International Book Awards, after previously earning the Gold Winner title in the travel category at the 2025 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.

The work, which offers a comprehensive exploration of Türkiye’s cultural heritage, was also honored as Tourism Publication of the Year at the 2025 Skalite Tourism Quality Awards.

Drawing on nearly four decades of guiding, research and field experience, the book presents Türkiye not merely as a travel destination but through its historical depth, cultural continuity, civilizational legacy and human stories.

Yenen said the book is currently used as a textbook and reference work in many tourism faculties in Türkiye, adding that the international awards will help increase global visibility for the country’s cultural heritage.

He noted that the recognition is expected to expand the book’s readership, support new editions in different countries and strengthen international distribution opportunities.

 

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