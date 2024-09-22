Turkish naval drill held in country’s west, north

İZMİR
Türkiye’s naval forces have orchestrated a multinational military exercise this year, taking place in two regions, one in the Aegean Sea and the other in the Black Sea, for the first time.

The event, designated as the “Nusret-2024 Invitation Exercise,” spans from Sept. 20 to 29, with operations staged in the Gulf of İzmir in Türkiye’s west and off the shores of Ereğli in the northern region.

A total of 22 warships — nine from 23 nations and 13 from Türkiye — participated in the drill, accompanied by 33 observer personnel from 16 countries.

This exercise also marked the debut of the MCM Black Sea unit, a coalition established by Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania to detect and eliminate drifting mines in the Black Sea.

This collaborative effort comes in the wake of an accord established in January by the three nations, aiming to ensure safe waters amid Russia's war in Ukraine. The Russian navy mined Ukraine's Black Sea coastline in the early stages of its invasion two years ago. Some of the mines have since washed up in the waters of the three countries, endangering shipping and complicating Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade.

Additionally, the event features a defense technology exhibition showcasing mine warfare systems, with presentations and live demonstrations. Ten defense firms attended the event, presenting naval prototypes, autonomous submersibles and unmanned marine vehicles designed for subsea defense operations.

