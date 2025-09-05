Turkish national teams seek more success

ISTANBUL

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.

The women’s volleyball team is aiming for a spot in the World Championships final, the men’s basketball team looks to advance in the last 16 phase of EuroBasket 2025, and the men’s football team wants to build on a win in the opening game of its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The highest-level match will come on Sept. 6 when Turkish women play Japan in a Volleyball Women’s World Championship semifinal.

Reigning European champion Türkiye dropped its first set in the semifinal on Sept. 4, but powered through a brave United States team to advance to the tournament’s semifinals for the first time in history.

“It’s a historic day for us, it’s the first time our national team makes it to the final four of a world championship,” Türkiye’s star outside hitter Ebrar Karakurt said after the win against the U.S.

“We came into this match strongly believing we could win it. Each of my teammates did their best, and I’m very proud of them. I tried to help the team and am proud of what I was able to do today. But it’s not over yet. We have two more matches to play, and we want to win gold here,” the player added.

According to Türkiye coach Daniele Santarelli, “the most important moment of the summer has arrived for the team.”

" We've played Japan, one of the best teams in the world, many times before,” he said.

“We know they're an incredible team. They never give up. They fight hard and defend well. We want to give it our best shot, too."

Also on Sept. 6, Türkiye will take on Sweden at EuroBasket 2025 for a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Coach Ergin Ataman’s team, led by Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün, is one of the two unbeaten teams at the tournament alongside Germany, while Sweden advanced to the knockout phase with just one win in the group stage.

But Ataman has no intention of taking the opponent lightly.

"Our goal was to win a medal in Riga, but we're taking it one step at a time,” the experienced coach said after beating tournament favorite Serbia 95-90 on Sept. 3.

“Every match is like a final. We'll put this match behind us and prepare for the round of 16.”

Turkish footballers will take the stage on Sept. 7, when they play Spain in Konya in a 2026 World Cup qualifying stage match.

Türkiye staved off a Georgia comeback in its first Group E match on Sept. 4 night to win 3-2 in Tbilisi.

Mert Müldür's early opener was followed by two goals either side of half-time by Kerem Aktürkoğlu, and Türkiye appeared to be cruising.

However, Zuriko Davitashvili pulled one back, and the visiting side had substitute Barış Alper Yılmaz sent off in the 71st minute, five minutes after he stepped on the pitch.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then made it 3-2 deep in stoppage time, but Türkiye held on for the victory.

Spain, on the other hand, beat Bulgaria 3-0 at home.

Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella congratulated his players after the match, noting that another tough task is at hand.

“We have a match against the European champion, we are aware of this,” said the Italian.

“We will study their strengths. Every team has its flaws; we'll take a look at those, too. We know that with our current resources, we can challenge them and achieve our goals.”