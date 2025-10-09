Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home

Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home

ANKARA
Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home

Three Turkish lawmakers who were aboard boats intercepted by Israeli forces while attempting to reach Gaza have departed for Azerbaijan as part of their return journey to Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 9.

Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said on X, efforts are ongoing to repatriate the remaining Turkish citizens detained by Israel. “We are continuing to work to ensure that our other citizens can return to our country on a special flight tomorrow,” he said, adding that the planned evacuation may include citizens of other countries as well.

The ministry had earlier reported that Felicity Party (SP) lawmakers Necmettin Çalışkan and Mehmet Atmaca, along with Future Party MP Sema Silkin Ün, were taken to Ben Gurion Airport late on Oct. 8, after being disembarked at Ashdod Port. Eighteen other Turkish nationals were taken to a detention center.

Israel intercepted the flotilla of nine boats bound for Gaza on Oct. 8. Before their detention, the lawmakers shared videos on social media condemning Israel’s actions and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. In one video, Çalışkan urged supporters to “raise your voice louder to break the blockade and achieve a permanent ceasefire.” Ün’s video stated, “If you are watching this video, it means I have been unlawfully detained by Israeli forces,” while Atmaca said, “I was kidnapped by Israeli soldiers and taken to Israel against my will.”

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said a total of 21 Turkish citizens were aboard the flotilla. The Foreign Ministry described Israel’s interception of the vessels as an “act of piracy” and a grave violation of international law.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

    Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

  2. CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

    CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

  3. Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

    Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

    Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

  5. Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation

    Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation
Recommended
Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled
CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid
Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid
Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan
Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation

Türkiye to play facilitating role in Gaza truce implementation
Türkiye to resume flights to airport in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

Türkiye to resume flights to airport in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah
Türkiye marks 10 years since deadly ISIL attack in capital Ankara

Türkiye marks 10 years since deadly ISIL attack in capital Ankara
WORLD NATO to start annual nuclear exercise next week

NATO to start annual nuclear exercise next week

NATO will launch its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week, alliance chief Mark Rutte said on Oct. 10 as tensions with Russia have risen after a series of air incursions by Moscow.
ECONOMY Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Türkiye's retail sales surged 12.2 percent year-on-year in August, data from the statistical authority TÜİK showed on Oct. 10.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿