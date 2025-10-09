Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home

ANKARA

Three Turkish lawmakers who were aboard boats intercepted by Israeli forces while attempting to reach Gaza have departed for Azerbaijan as part of their return journey to Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 9.

Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said on X, efforts are ongoing to repatriate the remaining Turkish citizens detained by Israel. “We are continuing to work to ensure that our other citizens can return to our country on a special flight tomorrow,” he said, adding that the planned evacuation may include citizens of other countries as well.

The ministry had earlier reported that Felicity Party (SP) lawmakers Necmettin Çalışkan and Mehmet Atmaca, along with Future Party MP Sema Silkin Ün, were taken to Ben Gurion Airport late on Oct. 8, after being disembarked at Ashdod Port. Eighteen other Turkish nationals were taken to a detention center.

Israel intercepted the flotilla of nine boats bound for Gaza on Oct. 8. Before their detention, the lawmakers shared videos on social media condemning Israel’s actions and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. In one video, Çalışkan urged supporters to “raise your voice louder to break the blockade and achieve a permanent ceasefire.” Ün’s video stated, “If you are watching this video, it means I have been unlawfully detained by Israeli forces,” while Atmaca said, “I was kidnapped by Israeli soldiers and taken to Israel against my will.”

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said a total of 21 Turkish citizens were aboard the flotilla. The Foreign Ministry described Israel’s interception of the vessels as an “act of piracy” and a grave violation of international law.