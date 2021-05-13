Turkish movie wins award in Los Angeles

ISTANBUL

Turkish movie “In the Shadows” (Gölgeler İçinde) has been given an award in an international film festival held in Los Angeles.

According to a statement made by the national broadcaster TRT, Turkish director Erdem Tepegöz’s new movie “In the Shadows,” which had its world premiere at the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival, was awarded the Best Cinematography at the South East European Film Festival held in Los Angeles in May.

The movie, starring Numan Acar, had also won an award at the Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival last month.

The production, which made its Turkey premiere at the 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, returned from the festival with a total of 5 awards, including Best Director and the Turkish Film Critics Association (SİYAD) Best Film awards.

“In the Shadows” was also deemed worthy of the “Best Director” and “Best Cinematographer” awards by the jury at the 8th Bosphorus Film Festival.

Written and directed by Tepegöz, produced by Contact Film Works and co-produced by TRT, the film features the lives of workers, which started to change when one of them questioned the system in a factory managed by primitive technology.

Filmed in a still active mining town in Georgia, the science fiction movie stars Acar, who was accompanied by Vedat Erincin, Ahmet Melih Yilmaz, Emrullah Cakay, Muharrem Bayrak and Selin Kavak.