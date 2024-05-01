Milei's reforms get provisional green light

Milei's reforms get provisional green light

BUENOS AIRES
Mileis reforms get provisional green light

Argentina's lower house of parliament on April 30 approved a swath of liberalizing reforms eyed by President Javier Milei, in the first legislative boost to his budget-slashing agenda.

After a marathon session that went right through Monday night, the chamber of deputies approved what remains of Milei's flagship "omnibus" reform bill with 142 votes against 106.

There were five abstentions.

The whittled-down bill includes some 230 articles, down from the initial 600-plus rejected by lawmakers who sent the government back to the drawing board in February.

The measures include declaring a one-year state of economic emergency in Argentina, allowing Milei to disband state agencies, and privatizing about a dozen public companies including state-owned carrier Aerolineas Argentina.

Others deal with reducing access to minimum retirement allowances and weakening labor protections by allowing for longer probation periods, slammed by the left-wing opposition as a license to fire workers.

The provisions also envision tax, customs and foreign exchange incentives to encourage investment in the economically crisis-ridden country.

"This is a fundamental first step to get Argentina out of the swamp it has been in," Milei said on X, welcoming the vote.

The bill must next go to the Senate, where the president's party is in an even smaller minority than in the lower house.

Self-declared "anarcho-capitalist" Milei won elections last November vowing to take a chainsaw to public spending and reduce the budget deficit to zero.

By decree, he has cut the cabinet in half, slashed 50,000 public jobs, suspended new public works contracts and ripped away fuel and transport subsidies, even as wage-earners lost a fifth of their purchasing power and annual inflation approached 290 percent.

The poverty level in Argentina has reached six in 10 people, according to a recent study.

program,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

  2. Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

    Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

  3. Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

    Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

  4. Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

    Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

  5. Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

    Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan
Recommended
Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges
Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan
Ex-Binance chief jailed for four months in US

Ex-Binance chief jailed for four months in US
Central Bank sends tight monetary policy message

Central Bank sends tight monetary policy message
Microsoft announces Thai datacenter region, AI training

Microsoft announces Thai datacenter region, AI training
WORLD Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine on Wednesday presented an AI-generated spokeswoman called Victoria who will make official statements on behalf of its foreign ministry.
ECONOMY Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency started circulating on April 30 amid government hopes it could help stabilize the economy, but many locals complained banknotes and coins were too hard to obtain.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿