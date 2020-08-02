Turkish motorcyclist comes third in Superbike Championship race

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu finished a race third in the Superbike World Championship at Jerez, Spain.

Ducati Corse team's Scott Redding from Britain was the winner of the race, while Kawasaki Motors Racing's British racer Jonathan Rea came in second.

Razgatlıoğlu said that the race was very tough for all the riders and the weather was too hot, adding: "I was fighting for the win, but it was just out of reach because in the closing stages the bike began to slide a lot," he said in a statement published on his team PATA Yamaha Racing's website.

PATA Yamaha's rider Razgatlıoğlu is currently in fourth place with 50 points.

The second round of Circuit of Jerez will be held at 1200 GMT on Aug. 2.

Driver Standings

1. Scott Redding: 64

2. Alex Lowes: 58

3. Jonathan Rea: 52

4. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: 50

5. Chaz Davies: 32