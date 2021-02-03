Turkish ministry presents documentary on invasive species

  • February 03 2021 07:00:00

Turkish ministry presents documentary on invasive species

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Turkish ministry presents documentary on invasive species

Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Ministry has presented a documentary that highlights how invasive species have entered and are endangering local species in the Black and Mediterranean Seas in an effort to raise awareness among the public.

The five-minute documentary is carefully directed to show how ballast water discharges by ships entering Turkish waters have transported invasive species, which have disrupted the natural life cycle of home species.

The documentary sheds light on the most dangerous invasive sea creatures like the toadfish, lionfish, catfish, nomad jellyfish and comb jellyfish that are posing a great threat to the biodiversity in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

“After a second channel was opened in Suez Canal in 2014, more invasive fish species have entered the Mediterranean Sea. We wanted to raise the public awareness against these invasive species,” said Tahsin Ceylan, director of photography of the documentary, who took underwater shots of these species.

Mazlum Kiper, an artist who dubbed the short film, describes that the discharge of ballast water by ships is mainly responsible for invasive species like comb jellyfish, veined rapa whelk and upside-down jellyfish that have entered the Black Sea, threatening marine life there.

According to the documentary, comb jellyfish, which was first spotted in the Black Sea in the 1980s, has been the reason behind the decreasing population of anchovies in the last two years, while veined rapa whelk is a major threat to mussels.

The lionfish that feed on tiddlers of other species have become a massive invasive species in the Mediterranean, and only a local fish species called dusky grouper can kill lionfish, according to the documentary.

Catfish and toadfish, which is 1,200 times more toxic than cyanide, are a major threat to local species in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the documentary reveals.

Ceylan, who took a shot of a dusky grouper eating a lionfish for the movie, said, “We need to protect the groupers against these species. It is very important.”

puffer fish,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

    Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

  2. Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

    Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

  3. Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

    Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

  4. Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

    Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

  5. Turkish side to negotiate only two-state solution on Cyprus

    Turkish side to negotiate only two-state solution on Cyprus
Recommended
Snow depth shrinks during winter season in Turkey

Snow depth shrinks during winter season in Turkey
Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers
Nationalist party leader backs Erdoğan on drafting new constitution

Nationalist party leader backs Erdoğan on drafting new constitution
Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Turkey’s biggest basin, sinkhole struggles with drought

Turkey’s biggest basin, sinkhole struggles with drought
Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease
WORLD WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation

WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation

World Health Organization investigators on Feb. 3 visited a research center in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus, with one member saying they’d intended to meet key staff and press them on critical issues.
ECONOMY Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Feb. 2 he would stand aside later this year as chief executive of the company he built from a startup into one of the world’s most valuable firms.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 