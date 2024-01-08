Turkish military 'neutralizes' 11 PKK members in Syria's north

Turkish military 'neutralizes' 11 PKK members in Syria's north

ANKARA
Turkish military neutralizes 11 PKK members in Syrias north

The Defense Ministry has announced on consecutive days that a total of 11 PKK members were neutralized in preemptive strikes targeting potential attacks within Türkiye's operational zones in northern Syria.

The term "neutralize" is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

The first statement released on Jan. 7 reported the neutralization of five PKK members who were allegedly preparing an attack within the zones of Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations.

Turkish military launched a trio of operations – Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) – across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”

The following day, on Jan. 8, the ministry announced the neutralization of six additional PKK members who were reportedly planning an attack in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations' area.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria," read the ministry's social media post.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

The recent airstrikes followed attacks in northern Iraq that resulted in the loss of 12 Turkish soldiers at the hands of the PKK. The assailants, armed with long-barreled weapons, rocket launchers and grenades, targeted Turkish military bases in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions on Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.

In response to the attacks, Türkiye launched airstrikes not only in Iraq but also in Syria, accompanied by simultaneous raids within its own borders to dismantle the PKK's structure. The ministry officials earlier initiated a comprehensive investigation into the deadly attacks in Iraq.

The latest update from the ministry has revealed the destruction of 15 PKK targets and the "neutralization of numerous terrorists" in a series of airstrikes executed on Jan. 6. The operations targeted key locations in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Kandil and Asos regions.

Army,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

    Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

  2. Turkish military 'neutralizes' 11 PKK members in Syria's north

    Turkish military 'neutralizes' 11 PKK members in Syria's north

  3. Israel hits Gaza as top US diplomat seeks de-escalation

    Israel hits Gaza as top US diplomat seeks de-escalation

  4. Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

    Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

  5. Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

    Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades
Recommended
General prosecution office eyes name change for ‘global recognition’

General prosecution office eyes name change for ‘global recognition’
Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op
AKPs Istanbul candidate vows urban transformation, traffic solutions

AKP's Istanbul candidate vows urban transformation, traffic solutions
Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse
Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks

Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks
‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province

‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province
WORLD Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israel killed a top commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in a strike on south Lebanon, a security source told AFP Monday, adding to fears the conflict in Gaza could spread.
ECONOMY Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

Türkiye’s public and private sectors will make energy efficiency investments worth a total of $20 billion by 2030, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.