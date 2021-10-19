Turkish midfielder quits playing football

  • October 19 2021 09:10:25

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

ISTANBUL
Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 

"Now it's time to put all into practice and combine my passion with the new realities of modern football. I want to express my gratitude to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor for making me at home from the first day and now giving me such an opportunity," Şahin said on Twitter.

Şahin has been appointed as head of football at Fraport TAV Antalyaspor.

"I grew up playing football and experienced every single emotion. And now here I am at the edge of such a precious moment that I wanted to share with you all. I start a new chapter as Head of Football," he added.

The German-born Turkish player is a Borussia Dortmund product and veteran, spending the majority of his career at the Bundesliga club.

Şahin was a Real Madrid midfielder in the 2011-12 season and also played for Werder Bremen, Feyenoord and Liverpool.

In 2011, he helped Dortmund win the German Bundesliga title and bagged the 2012 La Liga title with Real Madrid.

In his football career, Şahin also scored two goals in 52 matches for the Turkish national team.

Separately, he was admitted to Harvard Business School for sports management in 2018 while playing for Dortmund.

He completed the program in the same year. Şahin had taken a player/coach role at Antalyaspor on Oct. 7.

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  3. Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

    Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

  4. Greek turns house into Turkish museum

    Greek turns house into Turkish museum

  5. Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

    Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case
Recommended
Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home
Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig
Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022
Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia
Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive
Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
WORLD S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

South Africa’s health products regulator on Oct. 18 said it would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro believes Turkey has the potential to be among the top five investors in the country, its economic development minister said recently.
SPORTS Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 