Turkish megacity hosts international cycling event

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s megacity is hosting the 3rd edition of the International Tour of Istanbul, a four-day professional cycling race that attracts top teams and riders from around the world.

Organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation with support from the Youth and Sports Ministry, the event kicked off on Sept. 4 with a 7.5-kilometer prologue in Beykoz, featuring 121 cyclists from 16 teams across 13 countries.

The prologue tested riders with a short but technically demanding course, while drawing large crowds who witnessed high-speed racing through Beykoz’s twisting roads.

Germany’s Oliver Mattheis of Bike Aid claimed first place in the opening stage, earning the leader’s orange jersey.

“The Tour of Istanbul is the best event to promote the city in cycling. We’re hosting the world's leading professional teams and athletes,” said Emin Müftüoğlu, President of the Turkish Cycling Federation.

The race covers nearly 450 kilometers over four stages, with routes featuring both flat stretches and challenging climbs along the city’s scenic coastlines.

The second stage was held on Sept. 5 in Şile, where riders tackled a 150.1-kilometer route, testing endurance and strategy with rolling terrain and sprint opportunities.

The tour is set to continue through the city throughout the weekend, combining competitive racing with the city’s iconic scenery.

On Sept. 6, riders are set to compete in Arnavutköy over mixed terrain across the city’s outskirts, while the tour is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 7 with a final stage in Fatih, finishing in the historic heart of İstanbul.