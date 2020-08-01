Turkish medical aid arrives in Uzbekistan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Uzbekistan on July 31 received medical supplies sent by Turkey to contribute to the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus, according to Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

“Medical supplies prepared at the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for use against the COVID-19 outbreak have arrived in Uzbekistan,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“Uzbekistan Vice Minister of Health Shakhrukh Sharakhmetov, our Tashkent Military Attache Col. Mustafa Baloğlu and Second Secretary of the Tashkent Embassy Furkan Yılmaz welcomed our aircraft, which delivered medical supplies,” the ministry added.

Turkey has sent medical aid to around 140 countries to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Since last December, over 17.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll at nearly 674,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than half of all patients have recovered so far.