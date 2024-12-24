Turkish language body picks ‘crowded loneliness’ as word of year

ANKARA

The Turkish Language Association (TDK) has selected the phrase "crowded loneliness" as its 2024 Word of the Year following a recent vote.

A panel of experts determined seven words and concepts that were then put to a public vote on the TDK website in collaboration with Ankara University, according to a statement by the language body on Dec. 23.

The nominated terms included "crowded loneliness," "compassion," "alienation," "algorithm," "corruption," "artificial intelligence" and "digital fatigue."

In a public vote that saw participation from nearly 1 million people, "crowded loneliness" emerged as the word and concept of the year, TDK said.

“In 2024, there has been an increase in studies showing that individuals feel isolated even within crowds. The seemingly contradictory notions of ‘loneliness,’ which conveys singularity, and ‘crowd,’ which implies plurality, can coexist simultaneously,” the evaluation team wrote, elaborating on the concept of "crowded loneliness."

“This phenomenon, which can be explained through sociological, psychological and communicational lenses, is manifest in individuals' daily lives and the ways they establish relationships."

The statement further noted that research indicates a rising sense of loneliness among people, correlating with the increased use of social media and digital technologies.

It explained that while social media metrics such as follower counts and likes create a semblance of a "crowded" environment, they ultimately contribute to an exacerbated sense of isolation.

Oxford University Press announced that it selected “brain rot” as the word of the year. Oxford defines "brain rot" as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material [now particularly online content] considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”