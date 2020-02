Turkish, Jordanian defense ministers meet

ANKARA

DHA Photo

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Feb. 26 received his Jordanian counterpart Yousef al-Huneiti, according to a statement from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Views were exchanged on bilateral and regional defense and security issues, the statement said.

Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler also attended the meeting.

No further details were provided.