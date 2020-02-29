Turkish jets neutralize 6 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish jets neutralized at least six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Feb. 29.

The terrorists plotting an attack were neutralized in an air-backed operation in Metina and Gara regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that operations will continue undeterred.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often seek shelter in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

 

