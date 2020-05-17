Turkish jets neutralize 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least two YPG/PKK terrorists have been neutralized in Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry on May 17.

The terrorists were neutralized in Avasin-Basyan region after being detected by reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Meanwhile, at least three separatist terrorists were neutralized in a domestic security operation in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on May 17.

The ministry said in a statement that the Provincial Gendarmerie Command in Siirt carried out the air-backed operation in Eruh district's rural area of Gabar. Operations are underway in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The term “separatist terrorist group” is also used to refer the to YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.