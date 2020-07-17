Turkish intelligence rescues 5 Moldovan nationals from YPG in N Syria

  • July 17 2020 12:51:16

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's National Intelligence Organization rescued Moldovan national Natalia Barkal and her four children from YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria.

Barkal and her children were stuck in al-Hawl Camp since the beginning of 2019 due to ongoing clashes in the war-stricken country, security sources said on July 17 on the condition of anonymity.

The sources also said that the successful operation was jointly carried out by Turkish intelligence units and Moldovan security and intelligence service after the Moldovan government sought the help of Turkey to rescue the stranded citizens.

Following the successful operation, Moldovan President Igor Dodon conveyed his gratitude to Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, sources added.

Barkal and her Syrian origin husband, who lived and worked in Moldova’s capital Chisinau until 2013, decided to reside in Syria’s Manbij district in Aleppo province.

Security sources said Barkal’s husband was killed in late 2017 during military clashes in Syria and Barkal and her four children arrived at al-Hawl Camp on January 2019.

