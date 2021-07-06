Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

  • July 06 2021 09:17:00

Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

A top terrorist of the FETÖ in Central Asia was nabbed abroad in an operation by Turkish intelligence, Turkey’s president said July 5.

Including Orhan İnandı, the latest capture, over 100 FETÖ terrorists have been brought back from abroad since the group’s defeated 2016 coup in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a three-hour-plus Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated July 15, 2016 coup in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey will continue efforts to fight and eliminate the FETÖ terror group, along with the terrorist PKK/YPG and ISIL, Erdoğan added.

“We have uncovered all the private structures and archives of the (FETÖ) organization in strategic institutions one by one,” he stressed.

Although the terror group stepped up its search for support abroad and campaigns against Turkey to stop its members from panicking, Erdoğan said there is no safe place in the world for FETÖ terrorists.

Praising the efforts of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, he said several top ISIL members have recently been arrested and sensitive documents captured.

Turning to the terrorist PKK, Erdoğan said, “As a result of Turkey’s successful anti-terror operations, for the first time in its history, the PKK's so-called senior leaders cannot move, gather, or manage the organization in northern Iraq,” referring to a region near the Turkish border where the group often plans attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

COVID-19

On Turkey’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdoğan urged everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, as well as their loved ones.

Until herd immunity is reached, everyone should follow mask, social distancing, and hygiene rules, he added.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases and an expedited inoculation drive, Turkey has entered a new normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

But seeking to limit the spread of the virus' Delta variant, it has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, passengers from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior.​​​​​​​

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.98 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 184 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

20 pct economic growth projected

Estimates for the second quarter indicate that Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at an annual rate of around 20% in 2021, Erdoğan said.

He said Turkey's export volume rose 40% in the first six months of this year from the same period last year.

Turkey's total exports are projected to climb above $200 billion by the end of 2021, a first in the country's history, he added.

Erdoğan said Turkey boosted employment by 2.8 million since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in April 2020 by compensating for lost jobs.

"Direct support payments have surpassed 150 billion liras ($17.3 billion) since the start of the pandemic. We expect this amount to reach 3.5% of our GDP by the end of this year," he said.

"We will not allow those who try to raise the prices of meat, milk, and grain due to the conditions of pandemic and drought," he vowed.

Erdoğan said corporate income tax will be lowered to 20% starting in 2023.

"Fighting high inflation requires teamwork. Our Central Bank has a decisive approach to solve this," he added.

economy,

WORLD Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East
MOST POPULAR

  1. New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

    New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

  2. Apologizing politician

    Apologizing politician

  3. Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

    Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

  4. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  5. Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts

    Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts
Recommended
Turkish family attacked in German city of Lubeck

Turkish family attacked in German city of Lubeck
Turkish consul general in St Petersburg, Russia dies

Turkish consul general in St Petersburg, Russia dies
Police start to question founder of Çiftlik Bank

Police start to question founder of Çiftlik Bank
Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

Pandemic led treasure hunters to carry out illegal excavations

Pandemic led treasure hunters to carry out illegal excavations
Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end
WORLD Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact has been lost with a passenger plane carrying more than two dozen people in Russia’s Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, local officials said on July 6.

ECONOMY Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products

Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products

A woman collective in the eastern Black Sea province of Giresun has taken support from the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to produce hazelnut products, jam and cornflour using heirloom seeds.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, which is considered Turkey’s longest-running sports event, will start this weekend for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne after a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.