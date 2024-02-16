Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader

ANKARA
The Turkish intelligence agency MİT has “neutralized” Fatma Sakana, a so-called PKK ringleader, in an operation in Syria’s north. 

Sakana, one of the perpetrators of the PKK attack in the southeastern province of Şırnak that killed 10 Turkish soldiers on Sept. 2, 2012, was “neutralized” during an operation.

After the attack, Sakana, code-named Sorhin Rojhilat, became a senior figure of the terror group in Syria and Iraq. She also collaborated with Duran Kalkan, another ringleader of the PKK, in Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, The National Defense Ministry announced that four PKK terrorists were neutralized in the Claw-Lock Operation area in northern Iraq.

''Four PKK terrorists identified in the area of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq were neutralized. Our operations will continue with determination until there is not a single terrorist left in the region,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K., and the EU.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

