Turkish intel captures key ISIL figure on Istanbul church attack

ISTANBUL

Turkish intelligence has apprehended an ISIL suspect accused of orchestrating a deadly assault and providing guns for it earlier this year at the Santa Maria Italian Church in Istanbul's Sarıyer district.

The attack on Jan. 28 killed a Turkish man and was claimed by ISIL-K shortly after the assault.

In the course of its investigation, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) identified the assailants and those linked to ISIL-K elements, including the group's purported safehouses and the local commander in Istanbul.

Intelligence and risk assessments revealed that Viskhan Soltamatiov, the mastermind behind the attack, was affiliated with ISIL’s Khorasan unit, actively operating against Türkiye from Afghanistan.

Once Soltamatiov's whereabouts were uncovered, he was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by MİT and the police.

The Chechen national provided critical intelligence on ISIL recruitment, finance and logistics operations during interrogation, according to Turkish security forces.

Earlier intelligence operations spearheaded by MİT in December 2023 thwarted ISIL's planned attacks on synagogues, churches and the Iraqi Embassy in Türkiye. These efforts culminated in the apprehension of numerous individuals, the seizure of digital assets belonging to the organization and the neutralization of imminent plots targeting the country.

The operation underscores Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and enhance security measures at home and regionally.