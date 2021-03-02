Turkish instructor produces traditional Ottoman art

EDİRNE

A senior handicraft teacher in northwestern Turkey discovered traditional methods of papermaking during a trip to North Macedonia four years ago.

Fascinated by the process, Sevilay Güler began producing handmade paper when she returned to Edirne after spending a lot of time and research.

Combining her skills in handmade paper making and the traditional Ottoman ornamentation art Edirnekari, she paints traditional Ottoman/Turkish motifs on the paper she makes.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Güler noted that she uses waste paper and bark in making paper.

“Though the process is very demanding and toilsome, the result gives me pleasure,” she said.

Her skills and hard work have not gone unnoticed, she said, noting that she received a “creativity” award from the governorship of Edirne.

“My eventual goal is opening a workshop to spread this art. I believe that sharing my skills with other women would help them earn an income by selling their products,” she added.