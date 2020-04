Turkey imposes a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces from midnight

ISTANBUL

Turkey is imposing a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities, in response to the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said on April 10.

It said the curbs would begin at midnight and end at the same time on April 12.

Turkey earlier announced its death toll from the virus had risen to 1,006.