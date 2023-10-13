Turkish humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt

ANKARA
The first batch of humanitarian aid sent by Türkiye to Gaza amidst the intensifying conflicts between Israel and Hamas has arrived in Egypt.

Prepared under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent, the aid materials are destined for Gaza and were handed over to Egyptian authorities at El Arish airport, where they were transported by military plane.

The primary objective is to dispatch the aid materials via trucks to the Rafah border gate, the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel. In this initial phase, urgent needs were assessed, and essential supplies, including food and health products, were dispatched.

Simultaneously, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan embarked on a two-day visit to Egypt starting on Oct. 13. During this trip, Türkiye's top diplomat will cover various regional and bilateral issues with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

"During the meetings, it is envisaged they discuss all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as to exchange views on current regional developments and international issues," the Turkish ministry said.

Egypt, historically a key intermediary between Hamas and Israel, has called for donors to send humanitarian aid bound for Gaza to El Arish airport. However, on Oct. 12, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pushed back against calls to allow fleeing Palestinians into its land, stressing that Gazans must "stay steadfast and remain on their land."

In recent days, state-linked media has quoted high-level security sources warning against a mass exodus of Palestinians, who were being "forced to choose between death under Israeli bombing or displacement from their land."

Egypt has pushed for a diplomatic solution and called for restraint from both sides, while al-Sisi asserts his country's national security was his "primary responsibility."

Türkiye slams Israel’s plan to relocate Gaza residents

Meanwhile, Ankara has issued a strong rebuke in response to Israel's directive to force Palestinians in the north of Gaza to relocate to the south within a 24-hour timeframe, arguing that such a move represents a "direct violation of international law."

"The announcement of the Israeli army to withdraw the Palestinian population living in Gaza's north to the south of Gaza within 24 hours is in no way acceptable," read the Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement issued on Oct. 13.

"Forcing the 2.5 million people of Gaza, who have been subjected to indiscriminate bombing for days and who have been deprived of electricity, water and food, to migrate in an extremely limited area is a clear violation of international law and has no place in humanity," the statement emphasized.

Ankara called on Israel to immediately reverse its "grave mistake," urging the cessation of actions against civilians in Gaza.

