Turkish history told through 27-meter-long tile artwork

KÜTAHYA
Fahri Çetinkaya, a tile artist affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, has created a 27-meter-long ceramic artwork portraying key milestones and symbols of Turkish history using classical tile-making techniques.

 

The 56-year-old artist, who has been practicing traditional tile art for nearly four decades, works at his studio in the İstiklal neighborhood of Kütahya. Çetinkaya has participated in numerous international exhibitions and is known for reinterpreting traditional tile art through large-scale, original works.

 

The horizontal artwork, titled “There were Turks First,” consists of 230 individual pieces. The narrative begins with a depiction of Mete Han and continues through major historical references, including the 24 Oghuz tribes, the Orkhon inscriptions, Mahmud al-Kashgari’s “Divanu Lugati’t-Turk,” the laws of Oghuz Khan, the 1071 Battle of Manzikert and the conquest of Istanbul.

 

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Çetinkaya recalled that he had previously transferred works such as Piri Reis’ world map, pieces by Matrakçı Nasuh, Ottoman motifs and various urban projects onto tiles.

 

Explaining the production process of his latest work, Çetinkaya said he applied drawings and coloring onto specially prepared biscuit-fired tiles made from ceramic clay, followed by glazing using a crystallized matte technique. The pieces were then fired in a kiln at around 900 degrees Celsius.

 

Çetinkaya noted that the preparation and execution of the artwork took approximately 11 years. He said the collection includes prominent Turkish figures from Mete Han to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

 

“Those who see this collection will understand who the Turks and our ancestors were throughout 2,300 years of history,” he said. “I created this work especially for the younger generation, so that our children know who their heroes are.”

 

Due to its size, Çetinkaya added, the artwork requires a large exhibition space.

 

Describing the project as the largest tile collection ever produced, Çetinkaya said the work involved significant risks at every stage, from painting to kiln firing.

 

“A project of this scale had not been attempted before because of the risks involved,” he said. “Thankfully, with years of experience, I was able to complete it successfully.”

