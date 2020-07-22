Turkish Historical Society head resigns over controversial FETÖ statement

Turkish Historical Society head resigns over controversial FETÖ statement

ANKARA
Turkish Historical Society head resigns over controversial FETÖ statement

The chair of the Turkish Historical Society (TTK), Professor Dr. Ahmet Yaramış, resigned from his post on July 22 after controversial remarks on the July 15 coup attempt and FETÖ

Yaramış, who was appointed as TTK head on April 20 this year, faced criticisms over his remarks during a speech on July 14 in which he called for authorities to pursue reconciliation with members of FETÖ if they are regretful. 

“We should look after the people who were involved in the coup attempt but regret it. We should include them in this society; we should win them over,” he said.

After receiving criticisms, Yaramış apologized and clarified his remarks, saying he meant only those members of FETÖ who were not involved in the coup attempt. He also said he could resign if the president so desired.

Asked about Yaramış’s statement on July 20, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said: “Everyone reacts to a statement that urges laxness. No assessment of resignation.”

