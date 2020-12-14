Turkish gymnasts win gold in Euro Artistic Gymnastics

  • December 14 2020 09:00:20

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish gymnast İbrahim Çolak on Dec. 13 earned gold medal at European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Turkey's Mediterranean port city of Mersin.

Çolak, 25, scored 15,000 points to bag the gold medal on men's ring for his country at the Olympic Gymnastics Hall.

Vinzenz Hoeck from Austria ranked second to win silver with 14,800 points, while Ukranian Igor Radivilov earned bronze with 14,766 points.

Turkey's Abdelrahman Elgamal finished fourth with a total of 14,433 points.

Meanwhile, Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arıcan, 27, captured gold at the championships. 

He won gold medal on the parallel bars with a total score of 15,100.

Petro Pakhniuk from Ukraine ranked second to win silver with 14,766 points, while Lithuanian Robert Tvorogal secured bronze with 14,500 points.

