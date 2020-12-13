Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

  • December 13 2020 10:18:00

MERSİN-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish team in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of European Championships won silver medal on Dec. 12.

Ukraine notched 248.963 points to win the gold at the Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Turkey's Mediterranean port city of Mersin.

Silver went to Turkey with 244.793 points, while Hungary ranked third with 240.393.

A Turkish national artistic gymnastics team, for the first time, has won a medal in European championships.

Ümit Samiloğlu, Ferhat Arıcan, İbrahim Çolak, Ahmet Önder, and Abdelrahman Elgamal represented Turkey in the final.

