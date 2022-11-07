Turkish gymnast won gold medal

LIVERPOOL

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.

Competing on rings in the men’s apparatus finals of the championship, gymnast Asil won the gold medal and became the world champion with 14.933 points.

Chinese athlete Zou Jingyuan became the second gymnast in the same category, while Courtney Tulloch from the U.K. bagged the bronze medal.

Bengisu Yıldız and Sevgi Seda Kayışoğlu competed in the women’s national team, while Asil, Ahmet Önder, Ferhat Arıcan, M. Ayberk Koşak, Sercan Demir and Yunus Emre Gündoğdu represented the country in the men’s national team.

The men’s team, which achieved 242.828 points in the general classification qualifiers, completed the championship as the 11th team.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu issued a message congratulating the athlete.

“I sincerely congratulate national gymnast Adem Asil, who honored our country by winning the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.,” Kasapoğlu stated.

“I would like to thank trainers and federation officials who worked hard to make our national anthem echo in the hall and our flag take the highest place,” he added.

Young gymnast Yıldız finished as the eighth athlete in the 19th Mediterranean Games held in Algeria in June.

Athlete Arıcan clinched a gold medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup last year, while Önder finished the competition in eighth place.

The 27-year-old athlete İbrahim Çolak won the gold medal with 14.733 points on the ring apparatus at an event in Cottbus, Germany, in March. The young athlete also has world and European championships.

The Turkish team in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of European Championships won the silver medal in 2020.