Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

BAKU

Turkish gymnast Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı won a gold medal on May 28 at the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 19-year-old athlete scored 21.850 to get first place in the Individual Women's final.

Also, Onbaşı, Emir Erışık, and Erkut Ergin came eighth with 20.983 points at the trio final.