Turkish gov’t slams The Economist over ‘distorting facts’

ANKARA
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

The Turkish government has strongly criticized The Economist over a recent article concerning ongoing investigations in the country, denouncing it as "unacceptable."

"The Economist’s deliberate attempt to malign our nation and our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan through falsehoods and slander under the pretext of ongoing investigations is utterly intolerable," Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated in a social media post.

Emphasizing that the Turkish judiciary operates with unwavering independence and impartiality within the framework of the rule of law, Tunç accused the publication of displaying a prejudiced stance against Türkiye and orchestrating a smear campaign.

Another stern rebuke came from Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, who accused the magazine of distorting facts about ongoing legal cases in the country.

"For months, The Economist, which has remained silent in the face of the brutal massacres and genocidal terrorism carried out by Israel in front of the eyes of the world, today had the audacity to target our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by distorting some ongoing cases and investigations conducted by Türkiye's independent judiciary," he said on X.

"There is no lesson to be learned from this publication, which, by disregarding universal legal principles, unconditionally supports Israel and fails to offer a single criticism of Western states that try to silence those who defend the legitimate rights of the oppressed Palestinian people. But there is much to take as a warning," Altun said.

