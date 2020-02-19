Turkish, German companies join forces abroad

Turkish and German companies are working on several joint ventures on other continents, the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) said Feb. 18.

At an event in the industrial hub of Bursa, Nail Olpak spoke about Turkey and Germany’s collaboration agreement and said the two were focused on business opportunities in third countries in Africa and the Middle East.

He said the DEIK was also cooperating with Germany's BMW for the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises.

İbrahim Burkay, a DEIK board member and head of Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO), said the DEIK and BTSO were working dedicatedly to further strengthen Turkey’s economy and make the country a global economic power.

