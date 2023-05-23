Turkish freediver breaks Asian continent record

Turkish freediver breaks Asian continent record

BALIKESİR
Turkish national freediver record holder Şahika Ercümen has made yet another record as she becomes the first athlete to dive 85 meters in the Ida Depth Challenge in the Asian continent.

The Ida Depth Challenge, held in Cebu, Philippines, between May 5 and 19, hosted many records. In the challenge, one of the stages of the Free Diving World Cup, Ercümen both improved her national record and broke the Asian Continent record by diving to 71, 77, 80 and 85 meters in the double pallet category, respectively.

Stating that her main goal is to win a medal at the World Championship slated for this summer, Ercümen said that in the first competition of this year, which the athletes consider as a preparatory tournament, she could not train properly during the difficult days the country has been going through, because of the devastating earthquakes which jolted 11 provinces in early February.

Ercümen pointed out that despite this adversity, she both improved the Turkish record and broke the Asian Continent record by diving to 85 meters.

“My main goal is to win a medal for my country at the World Championships in the summer. I am happy that I was able to make a successful start to the season,” Ercümen added.

