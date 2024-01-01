Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorist responsible for diplomat assassination

ANKARA

In a joint operation, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Turkish army have “neutralized” a PKK terrorist identified as one of the perpetrators of the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in Iraq in 2019.

Turkish diplomat Osman Köse was killed on July 17, 2019, in Iraq’s Erbil in an ambush by PKK terrorists at a restaurant. Through meticulous analysis of security camera footage, the terrorist was identified as Cemil Akar code-named "Renas Derik.”

Following the identification, the footage in which the terrorist is seen escaping was scrutinized minute by minute. Through detailed examinations, the Turkish intelligence teams determined that the terrorist fled from Erbil to the Sulaymaniyah region.

Ongoing investigations revealed detailed information about the identity of the terrorist and their location.

The terrorist was “neutralized” in a joint air operation conducted by MİT and the Turkish army in northern Iraq.

According to information from security sources, Akar illegally crossed from Türkiye to Syria in late 2014 and joined the organization's rural ranks. Operating within the PKK’s so-called special force structure, Akar received intelligence training in 2017 in Iraq. Before the Erbil attack, he moved from rural areas to a terrorist camp to meet with other operatives and plan the attack.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry announced that two PKK terrorists have been “neutralized” in the Claw-Lock Operation zone in northern Iraq.

The operations came after the recent attacks in northern Iraq claimed the lives of 12 Turkish soldiers at the hands of the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

The term "neutralize" is used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.