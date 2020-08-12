Turkish forces 'neutralize' 9 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces neutralized at least nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 11.

Seven terrorists were neutralized in air-backed operations in Haftanin, Avaşin, and Metina regions after being detected by reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the Turkish ministry said on Twitter.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added, and also shared footage of the operation.

Separately, Turkey neutralized two other PKK terrorists in the Zap region in an air-backed operation, the ministry announced on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children.